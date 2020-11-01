The next Go Green Recycling event hosted by Mālama Maui Nui takes place on Saturday, Nov. 14.

The monthly bulky-item recycling event is available by appointment. To request an appointment, fill out an Appointment Request Form at www.MalamaMauiNui.org/GoGreen. Confirmed appointments will ensure upholding of COVID-19 best practices.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Go Green Recycling is hosted by Mālama Maui Nui in partnership with the Rotary Club of Lāhaina Sunset, 5A Rent-A-Space, and Maui County – Division of Environmental Protection & Sustainability.

The event allows residents (non-commercial) to responsibly dispose of the following bulky-items at no charge: Air Conditioners, Batteries (lead acid only), Bicycles, Washers and Dryers, Dishwashers, Microwaves, Refrigerators, Stoves, Tires (suggested $10 donation per tire), Water Heaters, Scrap Metal, and Electronics (TVs, printers, computers, monitors & associated cords only).

Mālama Maui Nui is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that empowers residents to work together to keep Maui Nui clean, safe and healthy. For more information regarding future Go Green Recycling events, location directions, accepted recyclables, appointments and volunteer opportunities, visit the Mālama Maui Nui website.