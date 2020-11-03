With rising numbers of COVID-19 positive cases on the US Mainland (99,000 reported on Friday), Maui County is asking both visitors and residents to take all necessary precautions to prevent the spread of the virus.

“We are emphasizing the wearing of masks and facial coverings, which is mandatory for anyone over five years old when in public in Maui County,” county officials said in a press briefing. “If there’s any confusion, remember: If you have to ask, wear a mask.”

County officials say that anyone who refuses to wear a mask is in violation of the County’s Public Health Emergency Rules and may be subject to fines of up to $5,000 and one year in jail.

“Businesses or designated operations shall refuse to allow entry to anyone not wearing face coverings, unless he or she is covered by an exception. Businesses not enforcing this rule may be subject to enforcement, including fines and mandatory closure. Businesses not enforcing this rule may be subject to enforcement, including fines and mandatory closure,” according to the County of Maui.

Face coverings must comply with the recommendations of the CDC. Its guidelines are available here.

Face masks are not required everywhere, such as while eating, drinking or smoking; or when people are engaged in strenuous outdoor physical activity.

Digital roadside signs have been set up to remind the public of the County’s mandatory face mask policy. The signs are located: at the Kahului Airport exit at Hāna Highway; near the intersection of Dairy Road and the Airport Access Road; on Hāna Highway near its intersection with Haleakalā Highway; on Honoapiʻilani Highway between Kūihelani Highway and North Kīhei Road.

Maui Mayor Michael Victorino said government leaders are working on getting a unified mask policy across the state.

Maui Managing Director Sandy Baz explained the mask policy as it relates to sedentary activity in which people are able to socially distance such as at a beach or park.

“That is a question that comes up quite a bit. The governor has decided to make a single mandate across the state. So basically anytime you’re in public, you need to wear a mask,” said Baz. “The county’s rules on top of that are that unless you’re eating, drinking or smoking, or (doing) strenuous exercise, you need to have your mask on. So if you’re laying on the beach getting a tan, unfortunately you’ll get a nice tan across the middle of your face… To clarify, if you’re laying at a beach at a pool, you need to wear your mask.”