Molokaʻi residents can get free COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, at the Mitchell Pauole Community Center in Kaunakakai.

Residents do not need to have insurance or meet any criteria to get tested for free. Minit Medical is administering the program sponsored by the County of Maui.

All participants must pre-register by visiting www.minitmed.com/pre-register-maui-covid-19.

Individuals with problems pre-registering, can call (808) 667-6161 ext: 7, for help and more information.