The Maui Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating Valerie Park, 83.

Park was last seen on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 at about 8 p.m., at her home in the East Maui town of Hāna. On Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 at around 5 a.m., Park was discovered gone, according to police reports.

Park is described as approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 110 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. Police say she was last seen wearing a bright, multi-colored night robe but may have changed to unknown clothing prior to leaving the residence.

Police say Park may have hitchhiked to the Kahului or Wailuku area.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Maui Police Department non-emergency number (808) 244-6400, or call 911 if it is an emergency.