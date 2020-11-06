Missing Person: Hāna Woman Last Seen Thursday Night

November 6, 2020, 1:17 PM HST · Updated November 6, 1:17 PM
3 Comments
×

Valerie Park, 83. PC: Maui Police Department.

The Maui Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating Valerie Park, 83.

Park was last seen on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 at about 8 p.m., at her home in the East Maui town of Hāna.  On Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 at around 5 a.m., Park was discovered gone, according to police reports.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Park is described as approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 110 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. Police say she was last seen wearing a bright, multi-colored night robe but may have changed to unknown clothing prior to leaving the residence.

Police say Park may have hitchhiked to the Kahului or Wailuku area.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Maui Police Department non-emergency number (808) 244-6400, or call 911 if it is an emergency.

Scroll Down to Read 3 Comments

Print

Share this Article

    View Categories
    Promote Your Maui Business for Free Add Your Listing

    Weekly Newsletter

    ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 3 )
    This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion.

    I Understand, Show Comments
      View Categories
      Promote Your Maui Business for Free Add Your Listing