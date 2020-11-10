High Surf Advisory issued November 10 at 3:09AM HST until November 12 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

West Side

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Windy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Windy, with an east northeast wind 25 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

South Side

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Veterans Day: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with an east wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Windy, with an east wind 18 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Breezy, with an east wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Central Maui

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Northeast wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Upcountry

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. East southeast wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Veterans Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. East wind 9 to 13 mph.

East Maui

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. East wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. East wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Windy, with a northeast wind 22 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kaunakakai

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Veterans Day: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

