November 11, 2020 Surf Forecast
North
am pm
Surf: Knee to waist high NE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to chest high.
Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with E winds 20-25mph.
South
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with NW winds less than 5mph in the morning increasing to 5-10mph in the afternoon.
West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph.
