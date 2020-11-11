November 11, 2020 Surf Forecast

November 11, 2020, 5:01 AM HST
Photo: Asa Ellison

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North

Surf: Knee to waist high NE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to chest high.

Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with E winds 20-25mph.

South

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with NW winds less than 5mph in the morning increasing to 5-10mph in the afternoon.

West

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph.

Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

