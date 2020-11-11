Wind Advisory issued November 11 at 3:39AM HST until November 12 at 6:00AM HST by NWS

West Side

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Veterans Day: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Windy, with an east northeast wind 22 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Windy, with an east northeast wind 23 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

South Side

Veterans Day: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 72. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 84. Light northeast wind becoming east northeast 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Breezy, with an east wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Veterans Day: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Windy, with an east northeast wind 21 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Central Maui

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Veterans Day: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Windy, with an east northeast wind 21 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Windy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Upcountry

Veterans Day: Sunny, with a high near 72. East wind 9 to 13 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 62. Breezy, with an east wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with an east wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

East Maui

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with an east wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Veterans Day: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with an east wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Windy, with a northeast wind around 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Veterans Day: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Very windy, with a northeast wind 26 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 26 to 31 mph decreasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kaunakakai

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. East northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Veterans Day: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

