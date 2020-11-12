More business around Maui are now reopening in time for the holiday season, including about 60 percent of merchants at the Shops at Wailea and all businesses at Lahaina Gateway.

Most recently, the following stores have reopened at the Shops at Wailea: ABC Store, Crazy Shirts, Tori Richard, SoHa Living, Keliki, Blue Ginger, Billabong, Quiksilver, Honolua Surf, Tommy Bahama, Rip Curl, Martin & MacArthur.

Na Hoku announced they will reopen on Nov. 20.

Open restaurants at The Shops at Wailea include: Lineage, Longhi’s and Tommy Bahama, as well as Island Gourmet Markets.

Guests can check the online directory for the most up-to-date listing of open merchants: www.theshopsatwailea.com/directory/.

Current Promotions:

Lineage and Longhi’s are currently offering a 20 percent discount to guests using the Hawaii Restaurant Card.

Whalers General store is offering 50 percent off all souvenir items storewide

Tommy Bahama is offering discounts from 40 to 60 percent off storewide

Sunglass Hut has three BOGO promotions, including: buy one pair get the second pair for $60 off, Buy a Grant Frame and get additional frames for 20 percent off, and 50 percent off clearance items with 20 percent off an additional clearance item.

Enchantress Gallery is offering 20 percent off storewide with the exception of items from artist Nano Lopez

Banana Republic is offering up to 40 percent off on select items throughout store

All Lahaina Gateway retailers, restaurants and service providers are open, including the new Da Shrimp Hale West restaurant. Guests can check our online directory for more info: https://lahainagateway.com/directory/

Current Promotions: