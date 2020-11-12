More Businesses Around Maui Now Reopening for Holiday SeasonNovember 12, 2020, 10:15 AM HST · Updated November 12, 10:15 AM 6 Comments
More business around Maui are now reopening in time for the holiday season, including about 60 percent of merchants at the Shops at Wailea and all businesses at Lahaina Gateway.
Most recently, the following stores have reopened at the Shops at Wailea: ABC Store, Crazy Shirts, Tori Richard, SoHa Living, Keliki, Blue Ginger, Billabong, Quiksilver, Honolua Surf, Tommy Bahama, Rip Curl, Martin & MacArthur.
Na Hoku announced they will reopen on Nov. 20.
Open restaurants at The Shops at Wailea include: Lineage, Longhi’s and Tommy Bahama, as well as Island Gourmet Markets.
Guests can check the online directory for the most up-to-date listing of open merchants: www.theshopsatwailea.com/directory/.
Current Promotions:
- Lineage and Longhi’s are currently offering a 20 percent discount to guests using the Hawaii Restaurant Card.
- Whalers General store is offering 50 percent off all souvenir items storewide
- Tommy Bahama is offering discounts from 40 to 60 percent off storewide
- Sunglass Hut has three BOGO promotions, including: buy one pair get the second pair for $60 off, Buy a Grant Frame and get additional frames for 20 percent off, and 50 percent off clearance items with 20 percent off an additional clearance item.
- Enchantress Gallery is offering 20 percent off storewide with the exception of items from artist Nano Lopez
- Banana Republic is offering up to 40 percent off on select items throughout store
All Lahaina Gateway retailers, restaurants and service providers are open, including the new Da Shrimp Hale West restaurant. Guests can check our online directory for more info: https://lahainagateway.com/directory/
Current Promotions:
- Moku Roots is promoting a combo meal this month where a portion of the proceeds from each meal sold will benefit Malama Maui Nui. The November combo meal features a half eggplant “parm” sandwich, a side salad and a 16 oz. non-alcoholic drink of choice for $20 ($2 from each meal sold goes back to the charity).
- Claire’s is offering Buy 3 Get 3 free on all hair and jewelry items
- Local Motion is offering Buy One, Get One Half Off on Tanks and T-shirts
- Mahina is receiving new merchandise weekly, and offers 10 percent off for kama’aina
- Supercuts is offering 50 percent off all clearance items
Scroll Down to Read 6 Comments