Hawaiian Electric employees are raising funds for United Way chapters on Oʻahu, Maui County, and Hawaiʻi Island through Stay Home, Cook Rice – A Pandemic Limited Edition cookbook.

The new edition is priced at $14 and includes more than 160 recipes contributed by employees and retirees, their families and friends. From slow-cooked meals to Instant Pot® favorites, these kitchen-tested recipes can be enjoyed any day of the week. The cookbook also includes helpful energy-saving tips for the home and a handy kitchen measurement conversion table.

“Although we need to maintain social distance during the pandemic, food is a great way to connect and our employees wanted to share recipes that have been helping them get through these unprecendented times,” said Bob Krekel, Hawaiian Electric business process and continuous improvement manager, and employee fundraising committee chair. “We hope to raise funds through cookbook sales that will help support individuals and families in our community who are struggling to make ends meet every day.”

Dishes include: Baked Sushi, Mom’s Chinese Rice Cooker Chicken and Pumpkin Risotto. Instant Pot recipes include kalua chicken, pot roast and spaghetti. For those with special dietary needs, gluten- free, vegetarian, paleo- and keto-friendly recipes are also available.

All proceeds from the cookbook sales will benefit Aloha United Way, Maui United Way and Hawaiʻi Island United Way, which together are helping to unite people, organizations and resources to create stronger, healthier and more resilient communities.

To purchase a copy of Stay Home, Cook Rice, visit hawaiianelectric.com/unitedwaycookbook for an order form; call 543-4601, Monday to Friday, 8 a.m to 3 p.m. except holidays; or, email [email protected] Cookbooks can only be mailed within the US, and USPS Priority Mail rates will be applied. Delays may occur, due to the pandemic.