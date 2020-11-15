May 3, 1954 – Nov. 2, 2020

Gloria Evangelista Cajigal, 66 of Kahului, passed away on November 2, 2020. She was born on May 3, 1954 in Puunene, Maui.

Gloria worked as a bank teller. She loved volunteering for the community and Director of Youth and Young Adult Ministry at Good Shepherd Church.

She is survived by her husband, Ferdinand Cajigal; children, Jeremy (Kaulana) Cajigal, Karissa Cajigal, and Lareina (Anthony) Parilla; mother, Catalina Evangelista; sister, Estrelita (Jose) Lampitoc; brother, Alfredo (Basilia) Evangelista; grandchildren, Rylan Cajigal-Evans, Piercen Cajigal-Evans, Chevy Evans and Levi Parilla.

Gloria is predeceased by her father, Elias Evangelista, and brother, Rogelio Evangelista.

Private services will be held at Ballard Family Mortuary. Face masks and social distancing are required.

Nov. 9, 1937 – Nov. 11, 2020

Donald Wah Chin Chai, 83 of Kahului, Hawaiʻi peacefully passed away on Nov. 11, 2020 at Maui Memorial Medical Center. He was born in Honolulu on Nov. 9, 1937 to the late Gilbert and Elizabeth Chai.

He is survived by his loving wife, Carole Chai; son, Jason Chai (Dolly Hinau); daughter, Lori Chai Fernandez (Jamie Fernandez); son Derrick Chai (Michelle Reyes-Chai); Grandchildren Kylyn Fernandez, Javan Fernandez, Taytum Chai, and Caleb Chai; Brothers Norman Chai (Elizabeth) and Richard Chai (Beverly Jean); Brothers-in-law James Richardson (Mija); Glenn Richardson (Pauline); Jeffrey Richardson (Loretta); Sisters-in-law Aileen Morita and Karen

Kealoha and Lillian Ines; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He was pre-deceased by sister Laura McKeague (Robert); brother Merton Chai; father-in-law Chester Richardson; mother-in-law Dorothy Richardson; brothers-in-law Greg Morita and Peter Kealoha.

Donald graduated from Saint Louis College in 1955. His graduating class was

the last class to graduate from Saint Louis College before the school

changed its name to Saint Louis High School. He played varsity basketball in

high school. Then he joined the Air Force for four years where, in addition to

his duties, he also played volleyball for the Air Force volleyball team.

In 1959, after leaving the Air Force, Donald married Carole Richardson, who

was born and raised on Oahu and attended Farrington High School. On

Aug. 29, 2020, they celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary. Together

they had three children: Jason, Lori, and Derrick.

Starting in 1996, he had his first grandchild, Kylyn, whom he was the excellent baby-sitter for her. He then had 3 more grandchildren Javan, Taytum, and Caleb in the years to follow.

Donald would always say how BLESSED he and Carole were because of his loving family.

Donald and Carole lived on Oahu together after marrying from 1959 to 1970. He was employed by Hawaiian Electric Company as a draftsman in 1960. He and Carole were living at their home that they built in Kaneohe Oahu before Donald decided to apply for a job at Maui Electric. He was chosen for the position of customer engineering supervisor at Maui Electric in 1970.

Donald worked at the two utility companies for a total of 33 years before he retired in 1993 at the age of 55. Throughout his many years, he served on the boards for the association of the Maui parents of Kamehameha Schools Kapalama and for the parents of Christ the King School. He was a long-time member of Christ the King parish. He was an excellent ukulele player starting from his teenage years and learning from his brother Richard and friends from the park. He loved playing the ukulele and listening to Hawaiian music.

He enjoyed his retirement years. He travelled to their second home in Kaneohe Oahu quite often. He loved to work outdoors in his yard. He enjoyed golfing with his friends and meeting with his former classmates at the Saint Louis Alumni clubhouse or at places to have lunch. He and Carole enjoyed traveling together to celebrate their birthdays and anniversaries. They often went to Las Vegas to celebrate. Sometimes the whole family would go also and have lots of food and fun.

Donald had many wonderful doctors and nurses over the years. He received excellent care from Kaiser Maui Lani and the Maui Veterans Clinic. The family would especially like to thank the doctors and nurses and staff that cared for him in his final days starting on Oct. 27,2020 while at Maui Memorial Medical Center. There were so many doctors and nurses that helped him and our family during that time in the hospital.

For his final day, we would especially like to give our heart-felt and sincere aloha and mahalo

nui loa to Nurse Ray and Dr. Chung ; all the nurses and staff at Haleakala South; and Ashley and Jenn and Arvee and the staff at Hospice Maui Hale.

Services are to be held at Norman’s Mortuary and Christ the King Church with burial to follow at Maui Veteran’s Cemetery. Please contact the familyfor further information.

Nov. 16, 1959 – Nov. 9, 2020

Ellen “Elle” Ann Meier, 60, of Kailua Kona died Nov. 9, 2020 in Kailua Kona. She was born Nov. 16, 1959, in New York. Elle worked as a realtor.

She is survived by husband David; son Christian Meier of Hilo, Hawaii; mother Doris Hicks of Glenville, New York; brothers Stephen (Sandy) Hicks of Scotia, New York; Ted (April) Hicks of Burn Hills, New York; John (Linda) Hicks of New York; and sister Judy Hicks of Emeryville, California.

Private services will be held.

May 10, 1990 – Oct. 22, 2020

Roxanne G. Manlansing, 30, of Kahului, Maui, passed away on Oct. 22, 2020, at Maui Memorial Medical Center. She was born on May 10, 1990 in Wailuku.

Due to COVID-19, private services will be held.

Roxanne is survived by her parents, Roger & Rosemarie Manlansing; her sister, Raven Ululani Manlansing; grandmother, Catalina Manlansing; and numerous aunties, uncles & cousins.

Sept. 23, 1981 – Oct. 31, 2020

Noelle Keala Tamiko Buffett, 39, of Hilo, passed away on Oct. 31, 2020 at Hilo Medical Center. Born in Hilo, she was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

Private family memorial service to be held.

She is survived by her mother, Gwen Calles-Tirrell (Tim) Tirrell of Keaukaha; father, Timothy John (Jackie) Buffett of South Carolina; sons, Traesen Tabudlo, Ethyn Quirantes, and Masyn Quirantes of Hilo, daughter, Kamri Quirantes of Hilo; brother, Bruce (‘Ihilani) Buffett of Keaukaha; sisters, Kellie Buffett and Jamie Burdett of South Carolina; grandfather, Kahoalii-o-kalani Calles of Keaukaha; and numerous Aunts, Uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Please send condolences to: Buffett ‘Ohana, P.O. Box 4396, Hilo, HI 96720.