A member of Akakū tested positive for the coronavirus over the weekend, announced Jay April, President and CEO of Akakū Community Television.

Akakū has been operating since March on an appointment only basis, which has limited exposure to those outside of Akakū. Anyone who may be at risk to exposure already has been notified, April said in a statement.

As a result, Akakū will be closed and sanitized until after the Thanksgiving holiday. All staff who may have been exposed are currently being tested and working at home. They will be under self quarantine until negative results are confirmed.

Essential productions such as Maui County Council Coverage, the Mayor’s Press Briefings and the Maui Daily are being produced remotely, employing contract personnel or others who have not been exposed.

“Our nonprofit has suspended all non-essential activities until test results for staff, community producers and associates are confirmed,” according to the organization. All CDC guidelines and Public Health recommendations are being observed.