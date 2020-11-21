November 21, 2020 Weather ForecastNovember 21, 2020, 5:00 AM HST · Updated November 21, 5:00 AM 0 Comments
West Side
South Side
Overnight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Calm wind.
Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming east northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
North Shore
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Windy, with an east wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Windy, with an east wind 24 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Very windy, with an east wind 24 to 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Central Maui
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Windy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: Scattered showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Windy, with an east northeast wind 24 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Upcountry
Overnight: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. East southeast wind around 13 mph.
Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Windy, with an east wind 15 to 20 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.
