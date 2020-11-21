Wind Advisory issued November 21 at 3:23AM HST until November 22 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

West Side

:

SPONSORED VIDEO

South Side

Overnight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Calm wind.

Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming east northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

North Shore

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Windy, with an east wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Windy, with an east wind 24 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Very windy, with an east wind 24 to 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Central Maui

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Windy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Windy, with an east northeast wind 24 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Upcountry

Overnight: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. East southeast wind around 13 mph.

Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Windy, with an east wind 15 to 20 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

East Maui

:

Lanai City

:

Kaunakakai

:

Looking Ahead