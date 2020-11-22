Wind Advisory issued November 22 at 4:39AM HST until November 22 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

West Side

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Very windy, with an east northeast wind around 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Isolated showers before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Very windy, with an east northeast wind around 37 mph, with gusts as high as 47 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. East northeast wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

South Side

Overnight: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. East northeast wind around 8 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph.

Sunday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. North wind 3 to 8 mph. Winds could gust as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

North Shore

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Very windy, with an east wind around 32 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Very windy, with an east wind around 32 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Central Maui

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 26 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Upcountry

Overnight: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Windy, with an east wind around 26 mph, with gusts as high as 48 mph.

Sunday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Windy, with an east southeast wind 16 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 48 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Breezy, with an east wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

East Maui

Overnight: Showers. Low around 69. Breezy, with an east wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Showers, mainly before noon. High near 78. Breezy, with an east wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Showers. Low around 66. Breezy, with an east wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Overnight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Windy, with a northeast wind around 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. East northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kaunakakai

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Breezy, with an east wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

