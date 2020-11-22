The Maui County Planning Department launched a public engagement workshop on its We Are Maui website, which will remain open through the end of the year.

To participate in the workshop, visit the We Are Maui website and click on the “Get Involved” tab.

The online workshop consists of a “story map,” a collection of maps that illustrate various aspects of the built and natural environments in South Maui. Participants will get to see South Maui through these interactive maps before sharing their thoughts about what they learned.

The maps depicted include:

Current Community Plan Designations

Natural Resources

Cultural Heritage

Agriculture

Parks and Open Space

Hazards

Transportation

Infrastructure and Public Facilities

“In the Planning Department, we regularly consult with maps like these to research and understand specific places and broader regions,” said Planning Director Michele McLean. “With this workshop, the public can see firsthand the information we use every day, and learn about aspects of their community that they may not have understood before.”

The Department will continue to post new online engagement activities throughout the winter and spring so South Maui residents should check back regularly, or sign up for the email list to be notified about project updates.

“I commend the Community Plan update team for their innovative ways of getting the South Maui community involved during COVID-19 restrictions,” said Mayor Michael Victorino.

The We Are Maui website allows the community to obtain information, provide feedback, and collaborate on the development of the South Maui Community Plan Update, which will guide future growth in South Maui.

The update process involves numerous community meetings and workshops followed by the formation of a Community Plan Advisory Committee. The panel will review a draft updated plan and provide recommendations. The Maui Planning Commission will then review the draft plan and provide recommendations to the Maui County Council, which ultimately adopts the plan.