High Surf Advisory issued November 23 at 3:41AM HST until November 23 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

West Side

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Monday: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Windy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 23 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

South Side

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Northeast wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Tuesday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Northeast wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

North Shore

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Windy, with an east wind around 28 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Windy, with an east wind 24 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Central Maui

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Upcountry

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 77. East southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light south in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. East wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

East Maui

Overnight: Showers. Low around 66. East wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Showers. High near 81. East wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Occasional showers. Low around 66. East wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Windy, with a northeast wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Windy, with a northeast wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East northeast wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kaunakakai

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Breezy, with an east wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Looking Ahead