November 25, 2020, 1:19 PM HST · Updated November 25, 1:19 PM
ʻĪao Valley. Photo 10.4.16 by Wendy Osher.

ʻĪao Valley State Monument on Maui is now open as of Nov. 21, according to the state Department of Land and Natural Resources, Division of State Parks.

The scenic park had been closed during most of the COVID-19 period due to crowding concerns and budgetary constraints.

ʻĪao Valley, one of the most visited parks on Maui, contains a short hiking path and iconic views of Kūkaemoku, popularly known as the ʻĪao Needle.

Visitors are reminded to adhere to social distancing rules and wear protective masks when visiting the often-crowded park.  The new hours will be 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., daily.

Newly approved parking and entry fees – for out-of-state residents and commercial vehicles – will apply.  Only credit cards will be accepted for payment. Residents are not subject to parking and entry fees at any Hawaiʻi State Parks.

New parking and entry fees for ʻĪao Valley State Monument:

  • Nonresidents: $10 per vehicle, $5 per individual walk-in.

Per commercial PUC vehicle:

  • 1 to 7 passenger vehicle $25
  • 8 to 25 passenger vehicle $50
  • 26+ passenger vehicle $90

