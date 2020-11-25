Mayor Michael Victorino is encouraging Maui County residents to consider alternative ways to celebrate the holidays with loved ones this Thanksgiving.

“Let me ask everyone–consider doing virtual online with friends and family. Have a dinner in that manner. Wear your facial covering, your face mask whenever you’re not eating or not drinking, keep it on. Observe physical distancing–six feet to 10 feet, preferably 10 feet. Hold celebrations outside–outdoors where there’s lots of ventilation. If you have to do it indoors, open up all the windows. Don’t use AC. Don’t be relying on air that is circulated. Do it because you want to protect yourself and your family,” said Mayor Victorino during a recent press briefing. “Everyone be vigilant. Do what is right and we’ll have a safe weekend,” he said.

“Virtual options allow us to stay in touch safely with family members who do not live in our household,” Mayor Victorino said. “We can talk, joke, hang out and even play games in a virtual experience.”

Video chat options include, but are not limited to, Apple Facetime, Facebook Rooms, Google Meet, Microsoft Skype and Zoom. Each application has various limits on maximum participants, lengths of meeting times, download and account requirements.

Mayor Victorino offered several steps to make virtual parties secure and enjoyable:

Find a quiet, uncluttered space with good lighting (Remember, you are inviting someone into your home.)

Make sure all your guests have the meeting invitation link and ask them not share it with uninvited guests

Take care to always have a passcode for your chat; only join if you have a link; and limit individuals who share a screen

Avoid background noise and fake backgrounds that can be distracting

Remember to keep your device muted when not speaking

Speak clearly, but not too loudly

Direct questions to a specific individual

Don’t forget to turn off the chat when you are done

Most importantly, have fun! Play some games, catch up with family and friends, and stay connected safely this holiday season.

“Let’s prevent a surge if we can. But when we do have it happen, everyone rest assured, our plan of action is ready to rumble, ready to move on ready to make sure you are kept safe and healthy,” said Mayor Victorino.

He encouraged the public to do what health officials have recommended–“physical distancing, good hygiene, wearing of masks, smaller gatherings. If you’ve got to do a gathering, do it outdoors, spread out as much as possible, good ventilation always does help.”