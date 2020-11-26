There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

West Side

Thanksgiving Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Windy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

South Side

Thanksgiving Day: Sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Light east northeast wind.

Friday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Thanksgiving Day: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Central Maui

Thanksgiving Day: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Upcountry

Thanksgiving Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. East wind around 6 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming east northeast 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

East Maui

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thanksgiving Day: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. East northeast wind 7 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. North wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Thanksgiving Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers between 7pm and 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Windy, with a northeast wind 22 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Isolated showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Windy, with a northeast wind 23 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kaunakakai

Thanksgiving Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a northeast wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

