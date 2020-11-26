November 26, 2020 Weather ForecastNovember 26, 2020, 5:00 AM HST · Updated November 26, 5:00 AM 0 Comments
West Side
Thanksgiving Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Windy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
South Side
Thanksgiving Day: Sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Light east northeast wind.
Friday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
North Shore
Thanksgiving Day: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Central Maui
Thanksgiving Day: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Upcountry
Thanksgiving Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. East wind around 6 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming east northeast 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
East Maui
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thanksgiving Day: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. East northeast wind 7 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. North wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Lanai City
Thanksgiving Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.
Tonight: Isolated showers between 7pm and 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Windy, with a northeast wind 22 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday: Isolated showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Windy, with a northeast wind 23 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Kaunakakai
Thanksgiving Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a northeast wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov