Drive-through COVID-19 testing will be held on Saturday, Dec. 5, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hāna Ball Park .

“Testing for COVID-19 is an important way to detect the virus early, before it spreads throughout the community,” Mayor Michael Victorino said. “I strongly urge Hāna residents to take advantage of this free testing opportunity.”

All participants must pre-register by visiting www.minitmed.com/pre-register-maui-covid-19. Participants are asked to come to the test site at their designated time, and motorists can only access the drive-through testing area by turning on to Hauʻoli Road from Hāna Highway.

Residents do not need to have insurance or meet any criteria to get tested for free. Participants must wear a face mask, and they are urged to come at their scheduled time. Results will be reported on the same day as testing. Minit Medical is administering the program sponsored by the County of Maui.

If you have any problem pre-registering, please call (808) 667-6161 ext: 7, for help and more information.