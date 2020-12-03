Hawaiʻi Attorney General Clare E. Connors announced that Michael Hirokawa was indicted on Dec. 2, 2020 for one count of attempted murder in the second degree, one count of kidnapping, and three counts of sexual assault in the first degree.

According to the indictment, Hirokawa allegedly committed these crimes in connection with an incident occurring on Nov. 21, 2020 at 1200 Queen Emma Street. Honolulu Police Department officers arrested Hirokawa at the scene.

Attorney General Connors said of the charges: “This was a heinous act of sexual violence and our department will vigorously prosecute it.”

The deputy attorney general assigned to this matter requested a No Bail Grand Jury Bench Warrant, which the Court denied pending a Hearing on the matter. Bail in the amount of $500,000, previously set by the District Court Judge, was confirmed on all five counts.

A motion for No Bail will be filed. The defendant’s Arraignment and Plea will likely be held sometime next week.

Hirokawa is presumed innocent unless and until he is found guilty of the charges beyond a reasonable doubt.