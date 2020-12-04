Maui Mayor Michael Victorino is providing updates on Pacific Media Group’s network of Maui stations as the County continues to adjust to the COVID-19 pandemic. Today, the mayor spoke with Shane Kahalehau of KPOA 93.5 FM on Maui, and shared his thoughts on today’s double-digit new cases as well as clusters reported at bars in Kīhei.

The state Department of Health has identified six COVID-19 clusters on Maui that are currently under investigation. Three of the clusters were identified at bars or nightclubs for a total of 22 cases. The department also identified a restaurant cluster that resulted in six cases; a social gathering that led to 14 cases; and a gym cluster where at least two cases were identified.

There were 106 new COVID-19 cases reported in Hawai‘i on Friday, including 73 on O‘ahu, 15 on Maui, 11 on Hawaiʻi Island, three on Kauaʻi and four in Hawai‘i residents diagnosed outside of the state. Lānaʻi and Molokaʻi had no new cases today.

The Maui count today included five cases in Kīhei, four in Lahaina, two in Kahului, and one each in Wailuku and Makawao, according to the latest mapping updates provided by the state Department of Health.

Kīhei, Lahaina and Kahului have medium range of infections, with Kahului added to the grouping on Dec. 3. Kīhei had 43 cases in the last 14 days; Lahaina had 29 cases over the same period; and Kahului had 16 cases reported over the last two weeks.