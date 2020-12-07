At the direction of the President of the United States, Governor David Ige has ordered that the United States flag and the Hawai‘i state flag will be flown at half-staff on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020 at the State Capitol and upon all state offices and agencies as well as the Hawai‘i National Guard in the State of Hawai‘i.

This action recognizes National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day 2020. The flags will be at half-staff immediately until midnight.

“We remember the heroic actions of those at Pearl Harbor 79 years ago and the peace and prosperity the Greatest Generation created after the war ended. We will continue to look to their example in facing adversity,” said Gov. David Ige.