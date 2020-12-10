Maui police have identified the man who suffered fatal injuries from an apparent shark bite at Honolua Bay on Tuesday as Robin Warren, 56, of Nāpili.

Police also classified the death as a miscellaneous accident, saying Warren suffered severe injuries in the incident, reported at around 7:50 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020.

Lahaina Patrol Officers assigned to Honolua Bay Boat Ramp for the incident, arrived on scene to find cardiopulmonary resuscitation already being administered.

Warren was transported to the Maui Memorial Medical Center for further treatment and died on Dec. 9 as a result of his injuries.

The incident occurred as the Maui Pro professional women’s surfing event presented by ROXY was gearing up for a second day of competition. The remaining heats for the event will not take place at Honolua, and will instead be held at an alternate location in Hawaiʻi.

The death is the first in Hawaiian waters since May of 2019 when a 65 year California man was bitten while swimming in Honokōwai.