The remaining heats for the Maui Pro professional women’s surfing event presented by ROXY will not take place at Honolua Bay on Maui, organizers announced. The competition was suspended on Tuesday following after an apparent shark bite incident in which a recreational surfer was bitten. The victim died on Wednesday evening.

Organizers said, “After working with local authorities and discussing with surfers, the World Surf League has made the decision not to continue running the remaining heats at Honolua Bay on Maui.”

As announced on WSL social channels today, organizers said, “we are working on options to complete the Maui Pro presented by ROXY event at an alternate location in Hawaiʻi. We will update everyone soon – stay tuned.”

The remaining competition would have included the following matchups:

Maui Pro pres. by ROXY Remainming Quarterfinal Matchup:

HEAT 4: Sage Erickson (USA) vs. Tatiana Weston-Webb (BRA) UPCOMING

Maui Pro pres. by ROXY Semifinal Matchups:

HEAT 1: Tyler Wright (AUS) vs. Sally Fitzgibbons (AUS)

HEAT 2: Carissa Moore (HAW) vs. TBD

For more information, please visit WorldSurfLeague.com.