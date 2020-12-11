Maui County Federal Credit Union broke ground on the future site of its Wailuku branch and headquarters in Kehalani Village Center earlier this week.

The new building will be more than double the size of its current Wailuku branch and main office and will replace the Wili Pā Loop location. The building is anticipated to be completed in mid-2022.

“When we moved into our current Wailuku location in 1998, we had roughly 6,000 members and nine employees. We never dreamt that we would need space to accommodate more than 30 employees,” said Gary Fukuroku, Maui County FCU President and CEO.

“This new building will enable us to be more efficient in serving our nearly 20,000 members, allow us to centralize our consumer loans and human resources personnel who are currently housed in a separate location, and position the organization for future growth,” said Fukuroku.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Maui County FCU engaged NewGround, a St. Louis-based architecture, design and project management firm to design and build its new Wailuku branch and headquarters. The new 26,183 square foot location will feature a drive-up ATM, safe deposit boxes and open-ended cash bars to better serve members. When completed, the building will be able to accommodate up to 90 employees and have 130 stalls for parking.

“This is a great day for Maui County,” shared Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino. “The growth and success of this Maui-owned financial institution is really very impressive. Plus, this important construction project provides quality jobs for Maui people, so it’s two very good things at one time.”