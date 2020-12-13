The Hālawa Correctional Facility received additional inmate and staff test results, brining the total number of infections to 167 inmates and 28 staff.

The new results include positive results for 99 inmates and seven staff, according to an update provided by the state Department of Public Safety.

The positive inmates are in medical isolation. All positive staff are following CDC and DOH self-quarantine guidelines. As a precautionary measure the HCF warden implemented facility-wide isolation and quarantine protocols on Thursday.

“The security and medical staff are working around the clock to safeguard the staff and inmates and keep the virus from spreading. We are seeking alternative resources to assist staff with the management of this situation,” said Max Otani, PSD director.

The Department of Health is conducting contact tracing. HCF staff were notified and encouraged to contact their health care providers if they have questions about possible exposure.

PSD reports that Staff are already in full personal protective equipment and are regularly reminded to practice all CDC/DOH health safety measures, including wearing a face covering, frequent hand washing, social distancing, sanitizing common spaces frequently and practicing good hygiene to reduce the risk of transmission.