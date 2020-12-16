+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

In preparation for phase one of COVID19 vaccine distribution on Maui, a vaccination trial-run was held in the parking lot of the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College on Tuesday morning.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health’s Maui District Health Office, the Hawaiʻi National Guard, UHMC and Maui County Emergency Operations Center participated in the event.

The partners practiced a drive through vaccination model to minimize contact between staff and clients.

“This functional exercise brought up a number of areas that we will continue to refine as we prepare clinical and support staff to provide vaccinations efficiently and safely in the coming months,” said Colonel Tyson Tahara, leader of the Hawai’i National Guard Task Force Maui.

The Maui District Health Office is in communication with the Maui Memorial Medical Center, with will receive and distribute the Pfizer’s BIoNTech COVID19 vaccine directly within its organization. Maui will also likely receive the Moderna COVID19 vaccine sometime next week and can begin distribution shortly thereafter.

Health officials on Maui say they anticipate completing distribution to the first tiers of high-risk groups by Valentine’s Day in mid-February.

“The COVID-19 vaccination is voluntary and free. Even though it will help to drastically decrease the threat of COVID over time, all of Maui should continue basic disease prevention behaviors such as mask-wearing and social distancing until we can reach herd immunity,” said Maui District Health Officer, Dr. Lorrin Pang.