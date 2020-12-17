A winter weather advisory is in effect for the summits of Hawaiʻi Island from 2 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 17 to 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020.

The National Weather Service says a “wintry mix of rain, snow and freezing rain” are expected with total snow accumulations of up to two inches in the forecast.

The NWS advises motorists to plan on hazardous road conditions.

A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet, or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for slippery roads and limited visibilities and use caution while driving.

The NWS synopsis for the state calls for a “wet pattern unfolding over the eastern end of the state” that will support increasing rainfall through Friday due to an upper disturbance in the area.

“Some showers may become heavy and lead to localized flooding concerns where the showers become concentrated for any duration. In addition to the rainfall, a few thunderstorms will be possible through Friday,” according to the NWS forecast.

According to the forecast, conditions should gradually improve over the weekend as drier air moves in and the upper disturbance shifts away from the state.