A former resident of Maui was arrested for alleged violation of rules and orders relating to travel quarantine.

Police say Debra Brooks, 67, was arrested on Dec. 16, 2020, after arriving on Maui from San Francisco the day before.

SPONSORED VIDEO

According to police reports, Brooks did not have a negative pre-travel COVID-19 test upon arrival or an approved location for quarantine.

The woman was taken into police custody without incident and voluntarily elected to leave Maui. Police say Brooks made arrangements for a location to quarantine on Oʻahu.