December 20, 2020 Surf ForecastDecember 20, 2020, 5:00 AM HST · Updated December 20, 5:00 AM 0 Comments
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph.
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with NNW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WSW for the afternoon. Glassy conditions are expected by late afternoon with S winds less than 5mph.
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com