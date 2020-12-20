December 20, 2020 Weather ForecastDecember 20, 2020, 5:00 AM HST · Updated December 20, 5:00 AM 0 Comments
Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.
West Side
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. East northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. East northeast wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 70. East northeast wind around 9 mph.
South Side
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 85. Light northeast wind becoming east northeast 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before 8pm. Mostly cloudy during the early evening, then becoming mostly clear, with a low around 68. East wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday: Isolated showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. East wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
North Shore
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. East wind 11 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Central Maui
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday Night: Isolated showers before 8pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 67. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Upcountry
Today: Sunny, with a high near 72. Light and variable wind becoming east 6 to 11 mph in the morning.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 57. East wind 11 to 13 mph.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. East northeast wind 9 to 13 mph.
East Maui
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Southeast wind around 7 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Sunday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. East wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Lanai City
Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers before 8pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: Isolated showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. East wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Kaunakakai
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east northeast 13 to 18 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Breezy, with an east wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Looking Ahead
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov