Maui News

UPDATE: 26-Year-Old California Woman Dies in East Maui Flash Flood at Waioka

By Wendy Osher
 February 18, 2021, 3:44 PM HST
* Updated February 18, 3:46 PM
62 Comments
A
A
A

Search and rescue at Waiohonu Stream. (2.18.21) PC: Willie Mahadocon

A 26-year-old woman from Vista, California died during a flash flood at at Waioka Pond in Hāna, Maui.

The incident was reported at 9:56 a.m. at the area sometimes referred to as “Venus Pond” in East Maui.

Fire personnel from Engine 7 and Rescue 10 aboard the department’s Air 1 helicopter responded to reports of multiple swimmers that were swept out of Waioka Pond and into the ocean during a flash flood event.

Maui Fire Services Chief Rylan Yatsushiro said crews were able to confirm that two swimmers were able to climb to safety and avoid being swept into the ocean.

A third individual was swept into the ocean, but was able to swim back to shore safely.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

One person was reported missing and was last seen clinging to rocks as the flash flood pushed through the pond.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Fire crews responding to the swift water rescue event conducted an extensive search by land and air.

Engine 7 personnel, with the help of local residents were able to locate the victim unresponsive on the rocky shoreline at approximately 1:30 p.m.

Air 1 airlifted the victim to awaiting Medics where she was pronounced dead at the scene, according to department reports. Crews concluded their response at 2:14 p.m.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Maui was under a flash flood advisory at the time of the incident and first responders report that ocean and weather conditions were stormy at the time.

The Maui Fire Department invites residents and visitors alike to view the following link online for helpful information regarding precautions to take while hiking any of Maui’s natural sites.

A previous version of this story is posted here.

Search and rescue at Waiohonu Stream. (2.18.21) PC: Willie Mahadocon
 Wendy Osher
Wendy Osher leads the Maui Now news team. She is also the news voice of parent company, Pacific Media Group, having served more than 20 years as News Director for the company’s six Maui radio stations.
Read Full Bio
E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments (62)
Trending Now
1Maui Tourists Will Find Most Activities Available and Businesses Open, But With Limitations 2Four Visitors Arrested on Maui for Alleged Quarantine Violation 3Update/Missing Person: Last Seen Feb. 16 in Kahului 4UPDATE: 26-Year-Old California Woman Dies in East Maui Flash Flood at Waioka 5Survey: Hawai‘i is the 2nd Safest State During COVID-19 6Maui Police Seek Help in Locating Man Wanted on Felony Warrant