Emergency rescue crews are conducting a search and rescue operation at Waiohonu Stream in East Maui. The incident is ongoing. Details will be added when more information becomes available.

Maui is currently under a flood advisory until 2 p.m.

At 10:32 a.m., radar indicated persistent heavy showers over the windward slopes of Haleakalā, with additional heavy showers also affecting windward West Maui. Rainfall rates up to 2 inches per hour in the heavier showers are leading to elevated water levels in streams and rivers.

Search and rescue at Waiohonu Stream. (2.18.21) PC: Willie Mahadocon