PC: Maui Tennis Ball Recycling, LLC

Maui Tennis Ball Recycling, LLC, with the support of a County of Maui Department of Environmental Management Recycling Grant, has reached a new milestone. The group has now shipped more than 15,000 used tennis balls for recycling to the mainland since the program’s inception in the summer of 2018.

Organizers say this translates to more than one ton in tennis balls saved from going into Maui’s limited landfill space.

The original Recycling Grant provided funds to purchase dedicated collection bins for the County park facilities in Wells Park and Kula Park. The grant also covered the cost of shipping the balls from mid-2018 through the end of 2020.

Even though the grant has now ended, Maui Tennis Ball Recycling, LLC reports that the group is committed to carrying on the recycling effort, relying on financial support from local tennis players and businesses.

“The recycling of 2,000 pounds of used Maui tennis balls has prevented a significant quantity of non-decomposable, methane producing rubber waste from ending up in our Maui landfill,” according to the group.

The old tennis balls find a new life as rubber crumbs used in the construction of new tennis courts and for playgrounds.

“Most people are not aware that good tennis players will use three tennis balls per match and then discard them. A growing number of players are starting to recognize that this is an environmental issue and that living on a small island with limited landfill space makes this recycling effort an even more pressing matter,” according to information compiled by the group.

For more information or to contribute to the project go to www.mauitennisballrecycling.com

One hundred percent of support goes towards shipping cost. All labor is done by volunteers.