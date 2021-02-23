A A A

Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines. Photo: Maui Health

Maui Health reports it is nearing completion of rescheduled first-dose vaccinations for nearly 5,000 individuals whose appointments were canceled in January due to a vaccine shortage.

“We are happy to report that we will likely be finished with this priority rescheduled group by the end of next week, after which, we will re-open our VAMS registration system for NEW first dose appointments, prioritizing kupuna 75 years of age and older,” said Tracy Dallarda a spokesperson for Maui Health and Maui Memorial Medical Center.

When the system re-opens, it will be for new first dose appointments for individuals in the Phase 1A and 1B priority grouping. Those who qualify are asked to watch for an announcement or to visit the Maui Health vaccine webpage for weekly updates.

To date, the Maui Health vaccination clinic has vaccinated nearly 12,000 residents within Phase 1A and 1B as defined by the CDC, including nearly 80 percent of Maui Health employees.

The Vaccination Clinic, located at the Maui Memorial Medical Center’s main lobby, also continues to administer second dose vaccinations to individuals who have already received their first dose at the hospital.

In addition, Maui Health will open a satellite vaccination clinic in Kīhei tomorrow, as another option for Maui residents.

“We are grateful to Kaiser in allowing us to use their Kīhei clinic site for Maui Health’s vaccination efforts,” said Dallarda. The Kīhei site will be open Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointments are required, and no walk-ins will be honored.

Through Feb. 17, 2021, an estimated 268,428 doses of vaccine have been administered statewide out of the 315,900 vaccine doses received in Hawai‘i. An estimated 12.5 percent of the population has received a first dose in Hawaiʻi, or 177,064; and 72,326 received a second dose out of the 1,415,786 people in Hawaiʻi.

On Maui, the DOH reports that 8.5 percent of the population or 14,176 individuals have received a first dose of the vaccine; and 6.1 percent or 10,241 individuals have completed two doses. In total, Maui County has administered 24,417 doses among a total population base of 164,417.