Hawai‘i Awaits National Guidelines on use of Johnson & Johnson Vaccine

February 27, 2021, 7:14 PM HST
The US Food and Drug Administration today granted Emergency Use Authorization for Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccination. The US Centers for Disease Control & Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will soon issue recommendations on who should receive the vaccine and how it should be distributed, according to the state Department of Health.

“Today’s announcement validates the FDA’s findings that this vaccine is safe and effective at preventing severe illness, hospitalization, and death,” Hawai‘i State Health Director Dr. Elizabeth Char said. “Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose regimen and less stringent handling requirements will bolster Hawaiʻi’s vaccination efforts. We look forward to reviewing the CDC’s recommendations so we can make informed distribution decisions.” 

Dr. Libby Char. File Photo Courtesy: Office of Governor David Ige / State of Hawai’i.

According to the DOH, “the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is effective in preventing severe illness, hospitalization and death from COVID-19.”

Unlike previous vaccines approved by the FDA, this vaccine requires only one dose, and its less stringent storage requirements make it easier to transport and use. 

The DOH advises that once the CDC makes recommendations on who should receive the vaccine, state leaders will be able to move forward in coordinating distribution.  

