Water shutdown.

Alpha Inc. will be performing work on the County of Maui water system on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.

A portion of homes in the Mākena area will have their water shut off from approximately 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The shut-down will affect water services on Mākena Road, starting from the south of the first entrance to “Big Beach” to the end of Mākena Road. DWS customers along these roads are encouraged to store water and adjust schedules as appropriate.

The department apologized for any inconvenience this may cause.

To report a water emergency, contact the Water Department’s 24-hour hotline at (808) 270-7633.