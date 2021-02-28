A A A

Maui obituaries for the week ending Feb. 27, 2021. May they rest in peace.

Jesse Allen Keawehiwa Apo

Jan. 5, 1933 – Feb. 23, 2021

Jesse Allen Keawehiwa Apo, 88 of Kahului, Maui, passed away on Feb. 23, 2021 with family at his side and under the care of Hospice Maui. He was born on Jan. 5, 1933 in Wailuku to Kama and Esther Apo.

Apo was a retired Foreman with the Engineer Department at the Sheraton Maui Hotel. He also worked at Loomis Armored Car services and spent many years as a Commercial Fisherman. He was known by many as a Skilled Fisherman, Diver and Seaman. He loved and respected the ocean and in return the ocean was very kind to him.

Apo enlisted in the Army in 1951 and in 1953 became a Rigger in the 82nd Airborne. He returned to O’ahu and was a member of Aloha Sky Divers when, in 1962, he and Ed Hara completed the first baton pass in 1962.

He is survived by his children, Duane Porter (Marjorie), Kent Apo, Jasen Apo, Zelie Apo and Kaimana Apo; sister Sara (Pua) Iaea; 14 grandchildren; and 9 great grandchildren.

Apo is predeceased by his brothers Edward, Ralph, Henry, Earl, Francis (Kapi’ina), Patrick (Kola), Harvey and sisters Bernice (Lei), Esther (Nani) and Jessie.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, private family services will be held. Burial is at 11 am on Tuesday March 9, 2021 at Maui Veteran’s Cemetery in Makawao.

The family would like to thank Hospice Maui for their exceptional care and compassion during his final journey. Our heart felt gratitude to Hale Maha’olu and its residents. A special thank you to neighbors Pat, Rinko and Kurt, Iwi, Nancy and Walter, Linda, Reggie and Viola Reed, Floyd and Pacencia, and David. We are forever grateful for your thoughtfulness, generosity and kindness.

A final thank you to Amber Vaughn-Bal for making our dad look even more handsome than usual, Haunani Kirkland, Jessica Apo and Francine Apo for spending endless hours with us during our Dad’s final journey.

Jane Ann Kuloloio

Dec. 15, 1940 – Feb. 14, 2021

Jane Ann Kuloloio, 80 of Wailuku, Maui, was born Dec. 15, 1940 in Hana to Joseph Iokewe and Annie Kahaleuahi. She passed away on Feb. 14, 2021 at her residence surrounded by ohana.

As a young adult, Kuloloio was a hula dancer at the Hotel Hana Maui, where she met Wallace Kuloloio. They married and had five children. She spent most of her life as a homemaker, but also worked for Vi’s Restaurant.

Kuloloio was known for her delicious mango seed and Inamona. She sewed various varieties of seed leis for customers from around the world. She also enjoyed gathering limu, opihi, crab, ha’uke’uke and other foods from the sea. She later enjoyed her time at Hale Makua Day Health, where she crocheted booties for patients.

Kuloloio is survived by her son James Opio (Arnold) Kuloloio; daughter Victoria Napuaakeali’iamo ‘ili’ili (Ernest, Bradda) Puaoi; sister Anna Lawae Lono (Francis) of Hana; 7 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.

She is predeceased by her husband Wallce Eldon Kuloloio; Sons Eldon Kahale Kuloloio (Josie) and David Halelu Kuloloio; daughter Ruth Ann Nuoli Kuloloio (David); great grandchildren Anela Kuloloio and Karter-Lynn Kuloloio; brothers Richard Liki Kahaleuahi (Lei) and Joseph “Sonny” Kahaleuahi, Jr. (Eunice); sisters Marilyn Kahaleuahi (Joe) and Theresa Pualani Brown (John).

A private gathering will be held at a later date.

The family would like to express their sincerest gratitude and appreciation to Hospice Maui, Ballard’s Mortuary and the outreach of support from an amazing family.

Viliami Folan Vakauta

July 29, 1951 – Feb. 14, 2021

Vakauta was born in Neiafu, Vava’u, Tonga on July 29, 1951. He passed away at age 69 from cancer on Feb. 14, 2021.

He is survived by his sons Ivan Vakauta (Hana), Norman Vakauta (Lilinoe), Makanesi Vakauta (Corrina) and Talanoa Vakauta; daughters Salote Sundaram (Sanjay) and Kalo Anitema (Kotoni); and siblings Siosifa Vakauta and Etta Taumalolo.

He is “Papa” to eight grandchildren Alohilani Dudoit, Auckland Vakauta, Sanjay and Charlotte Sundaram, Ava and Camilla Anitema, and Makanesi and Mosese Vakauta.

He is predeceased by his wife Bernice Vakauta; daughter Etta Vakauta; parents Mosese and Kalo Vakauta; and siblings Semisi Tuita, Salote Vaipuna and Filipe Vakauta.

The service will be held at Ballard Family Mortuary on Saturday, March 6, 2021. Due to COVID-19, the service will be broadcasted via Zoom at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, on Kamehameha Avenue in Kahului. Service via Zoom will begin at 5:30 pm, followed by drive-through viewing at Ballard Family Mortuary, on Ala Makani Street, at 7 pm.

Elysa Mary Packer

March 22, 1926 – Feb. 13, 2021

Elysa “Mary” Packer, 94, of Kailua-Kona, HI died Feb. 13, 2021 in Kailua-Kona while resting peacefully at home. She was born March 22, 1926, in England.

Prior to retiring, Packer worked as a bacteriologist with her late husband Kingsley Packer at Control Laboratories, Inc. of Watsonville, CA.

She is survived by son Brett Packer of Hastings, England.

Private services will be held.

Manuel Eugene Amoral Sr.

Dec. 20, 1935 – Feb. 12, 2021

Manuel Eugene “Big Boy” Amoral Sr. 85, of Makawao, HI, passed Feb. 12, 2021.

He was raised on Haleakalā Ranch, attended Makawao School, Maui High School at Hamakuapoko and Maui Vocational School. He was a proud member of the National Guard and one of the longest serving members of the St. Joseph Holy Name Society.

He worked at Haleakalā Dairy and then joined Arisumi Brothers, becoming a journeyman plumber. He got his contractor’s license and opened his own plumbing business. He later went to work for the State Department of Agriculture and General Services’ division, from which he retired. He also had a farm and garden, where he raised pigs and cattle.

He is survived by his children Terry-Lynn Bosque, Manuel (Charlene) Amoral Jr. and Ivy (Wayne) Takushi; sisters Lorainne Freitas and Lucille Montalvo; brother Joseph; 13 grandchildren; and 30 great-grandchildren with one on the way.

He is predeceased by his parents Antone Amoral and Lucy Andrade; wife Marie Amoral; son-in-law Joseph Bosque; sister Marie “MaryLou” Rodrigues; and brothers Richard Amoral and Lionel Amoral.

Our Family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Mathias and staff, Maui Fire Department, Maui Police Department and the AMR Ambulance Service.

Marcela Agustin Domingo

March 9, 1930 – Feb. 10, 2021

Marcela Agustin Domingo, 90, of Lahaina, Maui peacefully passed away at her home on Feb. 10, 2021. She was born in Pa’auilo, Hamakua, HI on March 9, 1930. She retired as a steward at Maui Surf (Westin) in 1995.

She is survived by her loving children Fermin Domingo, Jr., Nelia (Marcelo) Molina, Randy Domingo, Bert (Julie) Domingo, Imelda (Eddie) Domingo, Fely (Rubel) Domingo, Nelson Domingo, Femar Domingo, Lina Domingo, Rey Domingo and Marlon (Shannon) Domingo

She is predeceased by her parents Sergia Agnir Agustin and Telesforo Agustin; husband Fermin Domingo, Sr.; and daughter Wilhelmina Domingo.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at Norman’s Mortuary at 9 am with a private service to follow. Burial will be at Maui Memorial Park Cemetery.

Due to the on-going pandemic of COVID-19, we kindly ask for those in attendance to wear your masks and practice social distancing.

Patricia June Fernandez

June 3, 1934 – Feb. 7, 2021

Patricia June Fernandez, 86 of Makawao, Maui, passed away on Feb. 7, 2021.

She is pre-deceased by her parents Antone and Lucy de Gama. She is survived by her husband Lawrence Fernandez; sons Clayton (Anita) Fernandez and William (Jaime) Fernandez; daughters Donna Fernandez, Roseann Fernandez and Annette (Stephen) Hall; 9 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.

Richard Philip Wallett

Sept. 17, 1949 – Feb. 6, 2021

Richard Philip Wallett, 71, of Lahaina, Maui, passed away on Feb. 6, 2021, at Maui Memorial Medical Center. He was born on Sept. 17, 1949, in Connecticut.

Private services will be held.

Richard retired from the San Francisco Police Department. He is survived by his wife Flordeliza Wallett; brother Barry Wallett (Mary Beth); and sister Debie Wallett.

Feb. 17, 1938 – Feb. 17, 2021

Henry “Dan” Granville Danford, 83 of Glenwood, died on Feb. 17, 2021 at Hilo Medical Center.

Born in Honolulu, HI, he was a retired farmer. His hobbies included learning the Hawaiian Culture.

Danford is survived by his friend and ex-wife Emily Danford; son Randy Barnigan; daughters Alyson Danford of Wailuku, Jennifer Dayton of Puna, HI and Emily DeCosta of Puna, HI; step-daughter Elaine Keliiwahamana San Jose of Hilo; sisters Mayvin Sinclair of OR and Ellen Kelly of OR; 10 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren, and numerous cousins.

He is pre-deceased son, James S. Danford.

Services will be held at a later date.