A “Quick Build” Demonstration Project is coming this month to the intersection of Papa Avenue and Māʻalo Street in Kahului to beautify the area, encourage walking and biking, and improve road safety.

The Maui Metropolitan Planning Organization, County of Maui Department of Public Works, the Hawai‘i Public Health Institute’s Healthy Eating and Active Living Coalition and Maui artist Matthew Agcolicol are creating the project.

About 200 individuals participated in a survey last fall and shared their experiences using the intersection. Organizers say public input was instrumental in the project design and street beautification, and will also help to inform long-term improvements by the County.

Public art and road safety improvements coming to Papa Avenue and Māʻalo Street this month. PC: Maui Metropolitan Planning Organization

The Quick Build project includes the following improvements:

Installation of bike and pedestrian crossings to make the area safer for people walking, biking, and driving in line with the principles of Complete Streets and the Vision Zero Maui initiative to end serious injuries and traffic fatalities by 2040;

Reverse-in angled parking for improved driver visibility, easier loading and unloading, accessible parking and curb ramps, and traffic calming. This will be the first reverse-in angled parking on Maui – a proven design that promotes safety and has been adopted by multiple municipalities; and

Street art by Maui artist Matthew Agcolicol to help beautify the intersection. Agcolicol’s design honors the area’s rich plantation history and gives a nod to the Lihikai Surfers.

The public is advised that a portion of street parking in front of Lihikai Elementary will be temporarily closed beginning March 8 for the improvements and execution of the street art. New rules associated with reverse-in angled parking shall take effect upon completion of the parking improvements.

Public art and road safety improvements coming to Papa Avenue and Māʻalo Street this month. PC: Maui Metropolitan Planning Organization / Google Maps

Go to mauimpo.org for more information or contact [email protected] for inquiries.