A A A

The Hawai‘i Department of Health announces the state is expanding the pool of those eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations by offering vaccinations to people age 70 and older beginning Monday, March 8.

“We are excited to be ahead of schedule and pleased that we can now provide another layer of protection to this vulnerable population,” said State Health Director Dr. Elizabeth Char.

Thus far vaccines have been reserved for healthcare workers, those in long-term care facilities, frontline essential workers and kupuna 75 and older. “We have vaccinated enough people in those groups that we are able to open eligibility to everyone 70 and above. We will closely monitor how quickly vaccines are used and may open to people age 65 and up and those in phase 1C in a couple of weeks,” Char said.

Weekly vaccine allotments to Hawai‘i have increased from about 40,000 doses a month ago to this week’s allotment of more than 67,000 doses. This increase and the recent authorization allowing use of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine accelerates Hawai‘i’s vaccination schedule.

“We must still wait our turn as our elders and frontline essential workers continue to be vaccinated, but we are thrilled others in our community will soon have access to these life-saving vaccines,” Char concluded.