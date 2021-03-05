A A A

Maui Health Expands Vaccine Clinic and Offers One-Day Walk Up Clinic in Kihei for Kupuna in Phase 1B

Walk-up Kupuna Vaccinations: One Day Only in Kīhei

Maui Health hosts a walk-up registration and vaccination clinic TODAY ONLY, Friday, March 5, 2021 at the Kīhei vaccine clinic site for qualified Phase 1B kūpuna residents. The clinic runs from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 1 to 5 p.m.

Today’s walk-up clinic is first come, first served with the goal to help kupuna who may not have access to a computer, or need assistance setting up an email. The purpose is to vaccinate as many qualified kūpuna as possible.

“We know that there still may be some kupuna who want to be vaccinated but just don’t know how to get one,” said Mike Rembis, CEO of Maui Health. “We want to make it as easy as possible for this group. They just need to show up with their ID and our staff will walk them through the process from start to finish, including vaccinating them on the spot. No appointment needed as long as they qualify.”

Qualified kupuna should bring:

a valid ID to verify date of birth and

an insurance card if insured.

*Those without insurance will not be charged for the vaccine.

The Maui Health Kīhei clinic is located in the Kaiser Permanente medical clinic in the Azeka Shopping Center on South Kīhei Road.

Maui Health Expanding Vaccinations to Include Residents Age 70 & Older

Maui Health is also expanding its COVID-19 vaccinations to include Phase 1B residents ages 70 and older, beginning Monday, March 8, 2021 at all Maui Health vaccine clinic locations.

For residents under 70 years of age who qualify as a Phase 1A health care worker or Phase 1B essential worker, can sign up for a vaccine appointment at mauihealth.org/covidvaccine.

The first step is to fill out the Vaccine Health Record Form. This step verifies that you qualify to receive a vaccine as part of the specified Phases as defined by the Centers for Disease Control.

For a list of qualified Phase 1B essential worker occupations, visit https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/covid-19/categories-essential-workers.html.

For more information visit mauihealth.org/covidvaccine or email [email protected]