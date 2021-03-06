A A A

Senator English and Uncle “Boogie” Kahilihiwa discuss plans for Kalaupapa. PC: office of Sen. J. Kalani English

Family, friends and community members are mourning the loss of Kalaupapa resident, Clarence “Boogie” Kahilihiwa who reportedly died at the age of 79.

Senate Majority Leader J. Kalani English (District 7 – Hāna, East and Upcountry Maui, Molokaʻi, Lānaʻi and Kahoʻolawe) issued a statement saying, “I’m deeply saddened by the news on the passing of Uncle Boogie Kahilihiwa. He was a dear friend and I’m fortunate to have known him for over twenty years.”

According to Sen. English, Uncle Boogie was a leader and a tireless advocate for the patients of Kalaupapa, serving as the President of Ka ʻOhana o Kalaupapa. “He dedicated his entire life to preserving the settlement and he worked hard to honor the dignity of every individual that was forced to relocate there,” said Sen. English.

“My aloha goes out to his wife, Ivy, the Kahilihiwa ʻohana and all of the patients and friends of Kalaupapa. Uncle Boogie’s presence and his big, warm smile will surely be missed,” he said.