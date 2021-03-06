Maui News

Sen. English Statement on Passing of Kalaupapa Resident Clarence “Boogie” Kahilihiwa

March 6, 2021, 12:01 PM HST
A
A
A

Senator English and Uncle “Boogie” Kahilihiwa discuss plans for Kalaupapa. PC: office of Sen. J. Kalani English

Family, friends and community members are mourning the loss of Kalaupapa resident, Clarence “Boogie” Kahilihiwa who reportedly died at the age of 79.

Senate Majority Leader J. Kalani English (District 7 – Hāna, East and Upcountry Maui, Molokaʻi, Lānaʻi and Kahoʻolawe) issued a statement saying, “I’m deeply saddened by the news on the passing of Uncle Boogie Kahilihiwa. He was a dear friend and I’m fortunate to have known him for over twenty years.”

According to Sen. English, Uncle Boogie was a leader and a tireless advocate for the patients of Kalaupapa, serving as the President of Ka ʻOhana o Kalaupapa. “He dedicated his entire life to preserving the settlement and he worked hard to honor the dignity of every individual that was forced to relocate there,” said Sen. English.

“My aloha goes out to his wife, Ivy, the Kahilihiwa ʻohana and all of the patients and friends of Kalaupapa. Uncle Boogie’s presence and his big, warm smile will surely be missed,” he said.

Senator English (middle) with DeGray Vanderbilt (left) and Uncle “Boogie” Kahilihiwa (right) PC: office of Sen. J. Kalani English
E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1California Woman Arrested on Maui for Alleged Violation Related to Quarantine 2Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority Published Visitor Management Plan for Maui Nui 3Maui Health Offers One-Day Walk Up Clinic in Kīhei for Kūpuna in Phase 1B 4March 5, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 54 New Cases (29 O‘ahu, 18 Maui, 4 Hawai‘i Island, 3 Out-of-State); 2 Deaths 5Seabury Hall Senior Named National Merit Finalist 6EPA Directs 7 Illegal Cesspools on Kauaʻi To Close & Fines Hawaiʻi DLNR