U-Haul Kahului. PC: Courtesy U-Haul.

Storage company, U-Haul is offering 30 days of free self-storage to Hawaiʻi residents impacted by recent extensive flooding.

Heavy rains have inundated the islands and caused many homes to take on floodwater.

“The severe weather is expected to continue throughout the week and residents are already seeing damage,” said Kaleo Alau, U-Haul Company of Hawaiʻi president. “Floods create an immediate need for self-storage and we want to make sure our neighbors are cared for.”

The free month of storage is available to customers renting new units and is subject to vacancy at each U-Haul facility.

People seeking more information about the U-Haul disaster relief program or needing to arrange 30 days of free self-storage should contact the nearest participating location:

U-Haul of Honolulu: 2722 Kilihau St. Honolulu, (808) 836-0977

U-Haul of Kahului: 424 Dairy Road, Kahului, (808) 249-8041

In addition to its 30 days free self-storage disaster relief program, U-Haul also aids communities in times of need as an official American Red Cross Disaster Responder. As an essential service provider, U-Haul remains open during the COVID-19 pandemic while offering contactless business programs and enhanced cleaning protocols.