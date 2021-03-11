Maui News

Resources Available for Hawai‘i Residents Impacted by Recent Floods

March 11, 2021, 3:33 PM HST
1 Comment
Assessment at Peʻahi Road Bridge where heavy rains washed out the structure (3.9.21) PC: County of Maui / Shane Tegarden

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources has released a list of resources available to Hawaiʻi residents impacted by recent floods.

“Knowing your risk is essential as unpredictable rainy weather events can leave property owners with damaged or destroyed structures,” department officials said.

The DLNR Engineering Division is the state agency responsible for assisting with the coordination of the National Flood Insurance Program between the Federal Emergency Management Agency and individual counties. 

There are many resources people can choose from for alerts, tips and overall preparedness. This information can help the public get assistance or prepare in the event your home or property is impacted by a flood. 

The DLNR Flood Hazard Assessment Tool (link posted below) is an online geographic information system mapping application developed by DLNR, for viewing FEMA’s Digital Flood Insurance Rate Maps. 

Most standard homeowner’s insurance policies do not cover flooding. Anyone wanting information on obtaining flood insurance should contact their insurance agent, visit the NFIP website, or call the NFIP Help Center at 1-877-336-2627.

Additional resources available include the following:

