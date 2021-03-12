A A A

Maui Health Expands Vaccine Clinic. PC: Maui Health

Beginning Monday, March 15 Maui Health will begin vaccinating the following eligible Phase 1C residents:

Residents ages 65 and older,

Individuals with high risk medical conditions age 16 years and older (*Pfizer vaccine only. Vaccine recipients under 18 years old must be accompanied by a parent/guardian), and

All other essential workers as defined by the CDC.

Maui Health’s federal VAMS (Vaccine Administration Management System) portal, which is hosted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, will open this weekend to include these new Phase 1C individuals to book an appointment. If you are already registered in VAMS, you can log-in and book a vaccine appointment at vams.cdc.gov.

If you do not have a VAMS account and qualify to receive a vaccine, you can begin the process by completing the Maui Health Vaccine Health Record Form at mauihealth.org/covidvaccine.

If you received your first dose Moderna vaccine at Maui Health’s Kīhei clinic, you can book your second dose in VAMS. (Note: you must choose the MAUI HEALTH KIHEI LOCATION for your second dose Moderna. If you choose any other location, you will be turned away).

“We will do our best to get everyone who wants to be vaccinated, their shot at protecting themselves and others,” Maui Health spokesperson Tracy Dallarda said in an email communication. “The more people that get vaccinated, the faster we can end this pandemic, together.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For more information visit mauihealth.org/covidvaccine or email [email protected]

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

To date, Maui Health has provided over 19,000 vaccinations and is continuing to expand its efforts.