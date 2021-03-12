A A A

The new Commission on Healing Solutions for Homelessness is extending the deadline for applications to fill the open West Maui seat. File photo Credit: Cammy Clark

The application deadline has been extended to Monday at noon for the West Maui seat on the new Commission on Healing Solutions for Homelessness.

“We are delighted to have received interest from ideal candidates from all over Maui County, but the West Maui seat is still open,” said Mike Molina, Chair of the Government Relations, Ethics and Transparency Committee, which extended the deadline.

“Applicants who participate in the fight against homelessness and are dedicated to working collaboratively to seek solutions for Maui County are encouraged to apply,” he said.

The commission was created last year by Ordinance 5117. When it begins its advisory work next month, the commission will have 11 members, two appointed by the mayor and nine by the council—one from each councilmember residency area.

Potential applicants should review membership criteria and download the application form at mauicounty.us/great/.

Applications can be submitted via email to [email protected], referencing GREAT-15. Applications also can be mailed, faxed or dropped off in a drop box located outside the main entrance to the Kalana O Maui Building or submitted to the council’s district office in Hana, Lāhainā, Lānaʻi City and Kaunakakai.

Councilmembers will be given access to all applications received by the new deadline. Page 1 of each application will be made available to the public.

For more information on applying for a volunteer position with the Commission on Healing Solutions for Homelessness, please contact committee staff at 808-270-7134 or 808-270-8039.