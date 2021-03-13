A A A

Rescue 10 personnel aboard Air 1 located and recovered a body approximately a quarter mile off Hāmoa Beach, just outside of Hāna, Maui, at approximately 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 13, 2021.

The body matched the description of a 45-year old male visitor who was reported missing while swimming in the area on Thursday, March 11, fire officials said.

Maui Fire Department Acting Information Officer Chris Stankis said an official positive identification is pending.

The air, sea and land search involving Maui Fire Department, Maui Police Department and United States Coast Guard assets has been terminated.

A search effort was launched on Thursday evening for an Idaho man, when a friend called for help shortly after 6 p.m., reporting that she lost sight of the man as he was swimming.