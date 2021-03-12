A A A

Update: Missing Swimmer in Hāna (Update: 4:55 p.m. 3.12.21)

The search for a missing swimmer in Hāna continued today with no findings, the Maui Fire Department reports.

Engine 7 out of Hāna, Rescue 10 out of Kahului, and emergency callback rescue divers conducted searches by air, land, and sea. The US Coast Guard and Maui Police Department have also continued assisting with the search efforts.

Maui fire officials say crews will continue searching until nightfall today, and will resume at first light tomorrow if the man remains missing.

The man is described as 45 years old with red hair and blue shorts. He is visiting Maui from Idaho.

A friend of the man called for help shortly after 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 11, reporting that she lost sight of the man as he was swimming.

Hāmoa Beach. File photo credit: Kapena Kalama.

Searchers Resume Search of Missing Idaho Man: Previous Post: (10:36 a.m. 3.12.21)

The search continues today for a 45-year-old Idaho man who went missing in waters off of Hāmoa Beach in the Hāna area of East Maui on Thursday night.

Crews from the Maui Fire Department and US Coast Guard searched the area by land and sea well into the night. Air units searched until darkness fell and resumed their search at first light this morning.

Coast Guard crews described the man as having red hair. He was last seen wearing blue shorts.

Fire officials report that ocean conditions on scene were 1-2 feet of surf, clear skies and light winds.

Crews involved in the search include:

An Air Station Barbers Point MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew

An Air Station Barbers Point HC-130 Hercules aircrew

A Coast Guard Station Maui Response Boat-medium crew

Maui Fire Department: Air 1, Rescue 10, Engine 7 (with Fireski 7), as well as emergency callback personnel.

Maui Police Department

The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter William Hart (WPC 1134)

Anyone with information is requested to contact the Coast Guard on Channel VHF 16 or by phone at (808) 842-2600.