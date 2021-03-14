Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for March 14, 2021

March 14, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Lissette Ivy-Jacob

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH EAST AND WEST FACING SHORES










Shores
Today
Monday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
14-18
14-18
12-16
12-16 




West Facing
9-12
9-12
9-12
9-12 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
10-14
10-14
9-12
9-12 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers with

                            isolated thunderstorms. 		




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.1 feet 09:22 AM HST.




High 1.8 feet 03:19 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:34 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:35 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 60s. 




Winds
Light and variable winds.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.1 feet 09:16 PM HST.




High 1.9 feet 03:28 AM HST.
















MONDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
Light and variable winds, becoming

                            northeast around 5 mph in the

                            afternoon.		











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.0 feet 09:43 AM HST.




High 1.8 feet 03:53 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:33 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:35 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Dominant north-northeast swells will build and maintain surf at or above advisory levels across Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui and the Big Island's northern and eastern exposures, including Maui's west-facing coastline due to northerly wrap, the next couple of days. These swells will hold through the day and will slowly diminish through Tuesday. This moderate north swell, along with a lingering easterly wind swell, has extended the High Surf Advisory (HSA) for these coastlines through Monday night. Surf should fall below advisory thresholds along north and east-facing shorelines and west-facing Maui shores Tuesday morning. Recent east swells will gradually lower through Monday as trades weaken just upstream of the chain. The next low, moderate period northwest swells are scheduled to pass around the islands during mid to late week. A more typical short period trade wind swell will return during the latter part of the week in response to restrengthening trades over and upstream of the islands. Surf along south-facing shores will remain at more seasonable levels the next few days as low Southern Hemispheric moderate period swells reach the state. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Shoulder to head high NNE medium period swell with occasional 1-2′ overhead high sets.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with WSW winds less than 5mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 5-10mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SSE winds 5-10mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 20-25mph. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Head high NNE medium period swell.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SW winds less than 5mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NE 5-10mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail.  Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device.  Get the App
 
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments  
  
Trending Now
  1Ongoing Rain Results in Landslides, Road Conditions on Maui  2Maui Flood Warning Until 11:30 a.m., Flood Watch Through Tonight  3Puʻu Ōlaʻi at Mākena on Maui Reopens with Adjusted Weekend Hours  4Entangled Humpback Whale Freed of Gear off Lahaina, Maui  5Maui Health Vaccine Clinic Update for Expanded Eligibility Beginning March 12  6Search for Missing Idaho Man Continues at Hāmoa Beach in East Maui