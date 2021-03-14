Maui Surf Forecast for March 14, 2021
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH EAST AND WEST FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Today
|Monday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|14-18
|14-18
|12-16
|12-16
|West Facing
|9-12
|9-12
|9-12
|9-12
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|10-14
|10-14
|9-12
|9-12
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers with
isolated thunderstorms.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 70s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:34 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:35 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 60s.
|Winds
|Light and variable winds.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|Around 80.
|Winds
|Light and variable winds, becoming
northeast around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
|
|Sunrise
|6:33 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:35 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Dominant north-northeast swells will build and maintain surf at or above advisory levels across Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui and the Big Island's northern and eastern exposures, including Maui's west-facing coastline due to northerly wrap, the next couple of days. These swells will hold through the day and will slowly diminish through Tuesday. This moderate north swell, along with a lingering easterly wind swell, has extended the High Surf Advisory (HSA) for these coastlines through Monday night. Surf should fall below advisory thresholds along north and east-facing shorelines and west-facing Maui shores Tuesday morning. Recent east swells will gradually lower through Monday as trades weaken just upstream of the chain. The next low, moderate period northwest swells are scheduled to pass around the islands during mid to late week. A more typical short period trade wind swell will return during the latter part of the week in response to restrengthening trades over and upstream of the islands. Surf along south-facing shores will remain at more seasonable levels the next few days as low Southern Hemispheric moderate period swells reach the state.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Shoulder to head high NNE medium period swell with occasional 1-2′ overhead high sets.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with WSW winds less than 5mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 5-10mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SSE winds 5-10mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 20-25mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Head high NNE medium period swell.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SW winds less than 5mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NE 5-10mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com