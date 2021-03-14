A A A

Shores Today Monday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 14-18 14-18 12-16 12-16 West Facing 9-12 9-12 9-12 9-12 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 10-14 10-14 9-12 9-12

TODAY Weather Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers with

isolated thunderstorms. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 09:22 AM HST. High 1.8 feet 03:19 PM HST. Sunrise 6:34 AM HST. Sunset 6:35 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers. Low Temperature In the lower 60s. Winds Light and variable winds. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 09:16 PM HST. High 1.9 feet 03:28 AM HST.

MONDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds Light and variable winds, becoming

northeast around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 09:43 AM HST. High 1.8 feet 03:53 PM HST. Sunrise 6:33 AM HST. Sunset 6:35 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Dominant north-northeast swells will build and maintain surf at or above advisory levels across Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui and the Big Island's northern and eastern exposures, including Maui's west-facing coastline due to northerly wrap, the next couple of days. These swells will hold through the day and will slowly diminish through Tuesday. This moderate north swell, along with a lingering easterly wind swell, has extended the High Surf Advisory (HSA) for these coastlines through Monday night. Surf should fall below advisory thresholds along north and east-facing shorelines and west-facing Maui shores Tuesday morning. Recent east swells will gradually lower through Monday as trades weaken just upstream of the chain. The next low, moderate period northwest swells are scheduled to pass around the islands during mid to late week. A more typical short period trade wind swell will return during the latter part of the week in response to restrengthening trades over and upstream of the islands. Surf along south-facing shores will remain at more seasonable levels the next few days as low Southern Hemispheric moderate period swells reach the state.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Shoulder to head high NNE medium period swell with occasional 1-2′ overhead high sets.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with WSW winds less than 5mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 5-10mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SSE winds 5-10mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 20-25mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Head high NNE medium period swell.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SW winds less than 5mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NE 5-10mph.