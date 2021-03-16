A A A

All 21 ocean-front suites have access to outfitting their accommodations with a Peloton bike throughout their stay. PC: Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea

Guests looking to maintain their workout routine while on vacation now have more options at Four Seasons Resort Maui, management announced.

The resort announced that guests at all 21 ocean-front suites now have access to outfitting the accommodations with a Peloton bike throughout their stay. For all other guests, Peloton bikes are available once checked into the Resort on a first-come-first served basis, for a daily fee of $75 with a three-day minimum.

“Exercise is essential to overall well-being, so I encourage all guests to find creative ways to work out,” said Senior Spa Director Pat Makozak, who leads the Resort’s wellness program, including fitness facilities and classes. “Luckily, there are a myriad of ways to stay active, whether it’s a Peloton session from the comfort of your own suite or you’re out and about exploring.”

The resort also introduced other fitness options, designed with health and safety in mind including:

Private Fitness Studio: Guests have access to state-of-the-art equipment including an Aqua rower, Peloton bike, treadmill, recumbent bike, arc trainer, Terra Core units, weighted balls and more in a space completely their own. The studio, which is outfitted with both UV and HEPA filter air purification systems, accommodates up to four related persons at a time and is $95 for one hour or $175 for two hours.

Pickleball: The Resort’s new outdoor pickleball courts offer low-impact exercise. The cost is $25 per person for access to the resort’s pickleball and tennis courts.

Private Outrigger Canoe Paddling: Guests can learn the basics of paddling with “championship guides” in this now private experience. This 45-minute paddle is a complimentary cultural experience and accommodates up to four related persons.

Pedego Electric Bikes – Get up and go on a single or tandem Pedego. Pricing starts at $25 per hour.

In addition to the open-air Cardio Area and Stretching Deck equipped with battle ropes, TRX system and more, the Resort offers beach yoga, Stand Up Paddleboard High Intensity Interval Training and SUP yoga, Beach Boot Camp, outdoor basketball, personal trainers and more.